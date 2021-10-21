Potential Covid Plan C could ban household mixing

Under a potential Plan C for Covid-19 that is currently being discussed by Cabinet officials, household mixing could be banned, the Telegraph reported.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said “at this point” the government would not implement measures such as mandatory masks, vaccine passports and the advice to work from home, instead recommending people to meet outside and wear masks in crowded areas.

Javid has also urged eligible people to come and have a vaccine booster jab, saying “we can’t blow it now.” “We’ve come so far, thanks to the efforts of so many, but with winter ahead we can’t blow it now,” the Telegraph reported Javid as saying.

At a press conference held yesterday, the health secretary warned that Covid-19 cases could hit 100,000 per day this winter, declaring “the pandemic is not over”.

“Thanks to the vaccination programme the link between cases and hospitalisations and deaths has now significantly weakened, but its not broken,” he said. “We must all remember that this virus will be with us for a long time and that it remains a threat.”