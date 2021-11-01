Politicians who exhibit 'poor ethical standards' should face tougher sanctions, post-Greensill review finds

Former UK ministers and civil servants who display “poor ethics” and break lobbying rules could be banned from the activity for five years and even stripped of their state pension, under a new set of proposed sanctions published today by the anti-corruption watchdog.

An inquiry by the chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, an independent body that advises the prime minister on ethical standards and the ministerial code, was commissioned following the Greensill scandal.

In the biggest lobbying scandal for decades, ex-PM David Cameron was paid a salary of more than $1m a year by the embattled finance firm to lobby ministers to allow it to sign up to emergency government coronavirus loans – but he was never punished.

Today, the chair of the committee and former director of MI5 Lord Jonathan Evans announced a set of proposals for the standards of conduct in government, in the largest review of the ministers’ and civil servants’ ethics since 2013.

Chief among the committee’s proposals, the review suggests that government departments should be able to increase the ban on lobbying from the current cap of two years to five years, for the most serious breaches of the rules.

It also suggests strengthening the general guidance on lobbying, especially concerning that carried out through informal channels.

As part of his efforts to prevent Greensill’s collapse, Cameron sent a slew of almost 60 emails, texts and Whatsapp messages to figures like Rishi Sunak to curry favour for the firm’s application to two state-backed emergency funding schemes.

“The lack of any meaningful sanctions for a breach of the rules is no longer sustainable,” the report said.

The review also calls for more power to be given to the committee in enforcing the ministerial code. Lord Evans suggested that the code is revised to include an expanded list of sanctions that the prime minister could impose on those who break it – including apologies, fines, asking for a resignation, and banning certain business appointments.

Sanctions could also include “the recouping of a proportion of an office holder’s pension or severance payment”, the report said.

Lord Evans called for these tougher rules to be written into law.

“The arrangements to uphold ethical standards in government have come under close scrutiny and significant criticism in recent months,” Lord Evans said. “Maintaining high standards requires vigilance and leadership.

“We believe our recommendations outline a necessary programme of reform to restore public confidence in the regulation of ethical standards in government,” he said.

The committee also called for The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) – which has not applied a single sanction since it was founded thirty years ago – to be promoted from its current advisory function to a regulatory function, so that it can impose binding sanctions.

The new report has been submitted to prime minister Boris Johnson, who will decide whether or not to accept its recommendations.

The Cameron-Greensill lobbying scandal was sparked by a series of damaging stories earlier this year in the Sunday Times and FT about the former PM’s involvement in lobbying the government.

Cameron’s efforts to convince ministers to allow Greensill to sign up to emergency government coronavirus loans are being scrutinised by multiple other inquiries, including one by Boris Johnson and one by the Treasury Select Committee.