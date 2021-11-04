Plug-ins remain on winning streak as overall car registrations plummet

Registrations for plug-in and electric vehicles in the UK remain on a winning streak, even though the overall car demand has declined 24.6 per cent, making October the weakest month since 1991.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) have shown that while the uptake for plug-ins and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) has remained positive throughout the month, demand for large-fleet and private vehicles went down 40.4 and 3.3 per cent respectively.

“The current performance reflects the challenging supply constraints, with the industry battling against semiconductor shortages and increasingly strong economic headwinds as inflation rises, taxes increase and consumer confidence has weakened,” said SMMT’s chief executive Mike Hawes.

“Electrified vehicles, however, continue to buck the trend, with almost one in six new cars registered this year capable of zero-emission motoring, growth that is fundamental to the UK’s ability to hit its net zero targets.”

Plug-ins make up 16.6 per cent of all new car registrations and the SMMT has forecast that 287,000 vehicles will be registered until the end of 2021, more than in the whole of the previous decade combined.

“The UK is well on its way to an all-electric future, and battery electric vehicles sales grew by 73 per cent compared to last year, accounting for 15 per cent of all new car sales this month,” commented Deloitte’s automotive director Jamie Hamilton.

“To keep up this momentum and achieve the goals set over the next decade, we will need to see a more equitable rollout of public charging points which would ensure EVs are also accessible to those households without off-street parking.”

Despite the current situation for the overall market, experts forecast a slight recovery in 2022.

“Despite current challenges for fleet this month, there may be better news ahead,” added Hamilton.

“With chief financial officers placing greater emphasis on increasing capital expenditure in the quarter ahead, and with more businesses looking to reduce emissions by transitioning fleets and company cars to electric, we should see fleets pursue replacement vehicles at scale sooner rather than later.”