Plug-in hybrid vehicles no longer exempt from C-Charge discount

Drivers of plug-in hybrid vehicles are no longer exempt from paying the £15 daily Congestion Charge, reported MSN.

From yesterday only 100 per cent net-zero cars qualify fo the discount, while before all hybrid vehicles that emitted no more than 75g/km of CO2 could get the exemption, the news site added.

The Congestion Charge was raised in June 2020 from £11.50, with hours extending to 7am to 10 pm every day, except Christmas Day.

Introduced in December 2018, the decision was made to help London achieve net zero by 2050.

“Bold action is required to tackle London’s public health crisis,” said Transport for London’s director of city planning Alex Williams. “This package of measures will contribute to fewer vehicles driving where pollution is most concentrated and encourage the switch from diesel to electric.”

Transport for London’s implementation of the Congestion Charge came on the same day the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) was extended to incorporate the North and South circular roads.

According to digital bank Zopa, the ULEZ and the clear air zone could end up costing those 110,000 people that drive through them around £40m per month in London and Birmingham alone.

Talking to City A.M., David Watkins, chief operating officer and co-founder of DASH Rides, said that – while measures such as the expansion of ULEZ are a good way forward – “there’s still a long, long way to go.”