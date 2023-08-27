Pizza Hut’s UK business hanging in the balance after debt woes

The future of Pizza Hut’s UK business is hanging in the balance as soaring inflation has exacerbated its debt woes.

According to accounts published by auditor PwC, Pizza Hut UK has faced a “material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the … ability to continue as a going concern”.

The franchise, originally owned by US giant Yum! Brands who launched the chain in the UK in 1973, is in negotiations to refinance millions of pounds, due to be repaid to lenders in April 2024.

According to The Times, the company is seeking revised terms on its debt this year as soaring prices has increased losses, meaning Pizza Hut must now repay £31m of its £73m of debts.

Earlier this year, the restaurant chain’s lender relaxed its banking covenants following “unprecedented inflationary pressures which emerged in 2022”.

However, risks that Pizza Hut could yet breach its covenants in the final three months of this year in a “severe but plausible downside scenario” remain.

The Covid-19 pandemic hit the hospitality sector hard, with 10% of companies closing between January 2020 and 2021, according to data from the House of Commons Library.

But despite the relaxation of Covid restrictions and government-led schemes such as Eat Out to Help Out, Pizza Hut has been operating at a loss for the past two years and was £16.5m in the red during the year to December 2022.

Yum! sold its UK Pizza Hut franchise to private equity group Rutland Partners in 2012, before Jens Hofma led a management buyout in 2018 in a deal reportedly worth £100m.

Hofma was backed by Pricoa, a subsidiary of The Prudential Insurance Company of America, which is the restaurant’s main lender.