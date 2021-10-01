Pizza Express plots 50 new restaurants and string of refurbs

Pizza Express is undergoing a bout of expansion and renovations across the UK chain, with 50 new restaurants in planning.

The Italian restaurant brand is also looking to refurbish 300 of its existing sites, following a turbulent trading year for retail and hospitality.

The chain has been grappling with a heavy debt burden since the pandemic began and closed the doors to over 70 restaurants last year – resulting in 2,400 job losses.

After a period of restructuring, Pizza Express posted former Wagamama boss David Campbell as its new lead, as well as Allan Leighton, Asda’s ex-boss, as chairman.

Campbell, who joined the business in November, said in July that the past year had been “transformational” after its £335m refinancing deal had been sealed.