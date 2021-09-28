Pilgrim’s Food Masters starts trading after completing £703m Kerry acquisition

Pilgrim’s Food Masters, which was created following the £703m acquisition of Kerry Group plc’s Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals in June, has started trading.

Kerry Group agreed to sell its Meats and Meals business in the UK and Ireland, which manufactures food-to-go and meat-free products, to American corporate Pilgrim’s Pride for €819m.

Pilgrim’s Food Masters is the new name which the Group will trade under since completing the deal.

CEO Nick Robinson will continue to head up the newly formed group, which employs 4,500 people across the UK and Ireland.

“This is the start of an exciting new chapter in our history as we join the Pilgrim’s family and we’re feeling confident and ambitious about what the future holds,” said Robinson in a statement.

In a statement the chilled food products business said its headquarters would remain in the UK.