Philip Morris gets green light for £1bn Vectura takeover after bidding war

Philip Morris has emerged victorious in its £1.1bn takeover bid for respiratory drugmaker Vectura following a bidding war with US private equity firm Carlyle.

The cigarette maker tabled a bid of 165p per share, beating Carlyle’s previous offer of 155p.

UK-based Vectura, which makes asthma inhalers, today unanimously recommended Philip Morris’ offer.

“The Vectura directors recognise the superior cash price the final PMI offer provides Vectura shareholders,” it said in a statement.

“The Vectura directors also note that wider stakeholders could benefit from PMI’s significant financial resources and its intentions to increase research and development investment and to operate Vectura as an autonomous business unit that will form the backbone of its inhaled therapeutics business.”

It comes after the two suitors hiked their offers for the company over the weekend, leading the Takeover Panel to intervene to halt the bidding war.

The regulator said the sale process would move to an auction, but these plans were scrapped after Carlyle said its offer was “full and final”.

However, Vectura is facing a potential backlash from shareholders and campaigners over its sale to one of the world’s largest tobacco companies.

In a joint letter more than 20 top health bodies urged the board to reject Philip Morris’ bid, saying it put the future of the pharmaceutical firm under threat.

The groups warned a takeover by PMI raised ethical issues that could damage Vectura’s “future commercial viability as a company dedicated to improving respiratory health”.

Philip Morris has defended its takeover plans, saying it highlighted the company’s commitment to moving away from tobacco products.