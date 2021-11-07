Pharma C Investments values CBD trade show, Product Earth, at £3.68m

Pharma C Investments, an early-stage investor and venture builder in the medical cannabis space, invests £275,000 into Product Earth, valuing it at at £3.68m.

Product Earth is the UK’s leading hemp and CBD (consumer cannabidiol) trade show and exposition. The event showcases cannabis-related businesses from the agricultural, industrial and medicinal, to production, wholesale and retail sectors.

The CBD market in the UK is projected to generate £690m in annual sales this year in the UK, and Sharon Segal, Chair of Pharma C Investments, said: “This investment exemplifies our focus on the non-plant touching, ancillary sector which support the growth of the medical cannabis industry and demonstrates that our proprietary pipeline delivers unique investment opportunities.”

“Product Earth has a special place in the UK cannabis industry as the first medical cannabis, CBD and

hemp trade show. Product Earth has also developed digital marketing capabilities to support clients with

broader brand building; its high-quality management team has decades of experience from the likes of

Facebook and Yahoo. We look forward to working alongside the Product Earth team to support the

business as it builds upon its foundations and looks towards global expansion”, she continued.

Tom Toumazis, MBE, Chair of Product Earth, said: “At Product Earth, we are committed to providing a world-class event for our customers and their clients, as well as expanding our digital marketing service to offer a range of products for a growing audience. Product Earth is also looking at taking its event to more countries around the

world, enabling customers, businesses, patients and experts to connect on a global scale.”



