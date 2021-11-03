Petrol set an all-time high for first time in 21 years

Petrol prices have set a new record in October, with the cost of unleaded rising faster than any month since 2000.

Data from automotive service company RAC have revealed that petrol prices have increased by 7.5p and gone up to 142.94p, surpassing the April 2012’s peak of 142.48p per litre.

Petrol is 30p a litre, 26 per cent more expensive compared to a year ago, bringing the cost of filling up a family car to £79.39.



Increase in the price of oil – which has gone up by 6 per cent to $83.47, peaking at the end of the month at $86.16 per barrel – is not the only factor responsible for such a hike. According to RAC, the jump was also driven by UK supermarkets upping the price of unleaded by more than 9p per litre.



“October 2021 set records for all the wrong reasons and was a horrible month for drivers with both petrol and diesel prices hitting new heights,” said RAC’s fuel spokesperson Simon Williams.



“The increases of almost 7.5p being added to a litre of unleaded and more than 8p going on to diesel are some of the highest we’ve seen in the 21 years we’ve been tracking fuel prices.”



The news comes a few days after diesel prices set a new scary record on Halloween and hit 147.94p, surpassing April 2012’s record of 147.93p per litre.



“While the price of diesel on the forecourt has primarily shot up due the cost of a barrel of oil doubling in the last year from around $40 to more than $80, the price of biodiesel is now two and a half times what it was 12 months ago,” said Williams yesterday.



“This means the biodiesel content in a litre has rocketed from 7p to 16p, while the pure diesel component has doubled from 20p to 40p.”



“Unlike petrol where retailers have increased their margin on every litre sold compared to 2012, the profit being taken on diesel is the same as it was nine and a half years ago, so we’re pleased to report this isn’t adversely contributing to the record price at the pumps.”