Persimmon forward sales surpass 2019 levels, lifted by stamp duty frenzy

Housebuilder Persimmon has reaped the rewards of a “healthy” demand in its latest quarter, despite the impacts of the pandemic and Brexit, it’s boss said this morning.

The group secured £1.15bn of forward sales in the months since July 1, up from the £0.95bn it snagged in 2019.

While average private new home sales appear 16 per cent ahead of 2019 levels, likely buoyed by the end of the stamp duty holiday.

“Persimmon continued to perform well through the period against a backdrop of healthy demand, with private sales reservation rates per site remaining well ahead of 2019, as sales followed a more normal seasonal pattern as expected when compared to 2020,” CEO Dean Finch said.

“While the industry continues to face challenges in the UK planning system, we are successfully bringing new land into construction and growing our already strong UK wide outlet network.”

Persimmon reported a strong financial position, with a cash balance of some £895m by the end of October, around £65m less than in 2020.

The housebuilder has a positive outlook on the year ahead, as the foundations of the UK housing market remain strong with “good levels of consumer demand and confidence, mortgage availability and low interest rates”, Persimmon said in a statement.

“As we approach the quieter trading weeks of December and the Christmas holiday period, we are looking forward to being able to take advantage of the traditionally strong spring selling season in the new year,” it added.