Peloton slams on breaks as revenue forecasts are slashed by $1bn

The reopening of gyms has put a puncture in Peloton’s financials with revenue forecasts for the year tumbling by as much as $1bn (£743m).

Peloton sales were riding high last year after successive lockdowns boosted enthusiasm for at-home workouts and caused revenue to peak above $1.2bn in the third quarter.

However, while the company was gearing up for record intake of $5.4bn in the 2022 financial year slowing interest has caused the company to backpedal, lowering forecasts to a range between $4.8 and $4.4bn.

“We anticipated fiscal 2022 would be a very challenging year to forecast, given unusual year-ago comparisons, demand uncertainty amidst re-opening economies, and widely-reported supply chain constraints and commodity cost pressures,” the company said in a letter to shareholders.

“We intend to amplify the platform’s value proposition via increased marketing ahead of and during our key seasonal selling period,” the company continued, noting that reducing the price of its flagship home workout bike to $1,495, or $39 per month, has made young, less affluent customers a fast growing target market for the brand.

While Peloton is attempting to become more accessible new users they are fighting an uphill battle as fitness fanatics fall back into their old workout routines at the gym. In the latest quarter, average monthly workouts have fallen to 16.6 per Peloton subscriber – levels last seen in the second quarter of 2020.

The company’s share price has tumbled by almost a third in pre-open trading.

Read more: Gyms are back: Peloton slims down bike prices for second time in a year