PayPal launches cryptocurrency services for UK customers

Online payments giant PayPal has announced its UK customers will be able to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies using its platform.

In an update being rolled out this week customers will be able to acquire a selection of four crypto currencies – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash – using their Paypal accounts. Users will also be able to access real-time crypto prices and educational content about cryptocurrencies.

Today’s announcement marks the first time that PayPal, which has more than 400 million users, has offered digital currencies to customers outside the US.

In October 2020, the company rolled out crypto sales to its US customers allowing payments to be made in crypto.

“The pandemic has accelerated digital change and innovation across all aspects of our lives— including the digitisation of money and greater consumer adoption of digital financial services,” said Jose Fernandez da Ponte, Vice President and General Manager, Blockchain, Crypto and Digital Currencies at PayPal.

Fernandez da Ponte said that the company’s “global reach, digital payments expertise, and knowledge of consumer and businesses,” makes PayPal ideally placed “to help people in the UK to explore cryptocurrency.”

Customers will be able to fund their PayPal account for the purchase using their bank account or debit card and can make crypto purchases for as little as £1.

The news comes as Bitcoin has today broken the $50,000 price barrier for the first time since mid-May.

