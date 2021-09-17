UK customers can now buy and sell crypto on PayPal

From today Paypal customers in the UK will be able to trade a selection of cryptocurrencies through the online payments platform.

In a statement, PayPal UK said the company is “delighted” to share that all eligible customers in the UK can now buy, hold and sell the Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin using their accounts. Users will also be able to access real-time cryptocurrency prices and educational content.

In a statement Jose Fernandez da Ponte, Vice President and General Manager, Blockchain, Crypto and Digital Currencies at PayPal, said “The pandemic has accelerated digital change and innovation across all aspects of our lives— including the digitisation of money and greater consumer adoption of digital financial services.”

Customers in the UK will be able to fund crypto purchases using their bank account or debit card and can buy digital currencies for as little as £1.

They will join the platform’s US customers who have been able to make crypto payments to businesses on the PayPal app since early 2021.

The news comes as growing numbers of institutions offer clients access to cryptocurrency services.

On Monday, Morgan Stanley announced that Sheena Shah, a leading currency analyst, would head up a new team that researches crypto assets.

Earlier this year the Bank of America corp created its own crypto research team and banking giant Citigroup recently announced it would offer investors access to Bitcoin futures trading products.

PayPal’s share price is down 1.52 per cent today, trading at $278.66.

