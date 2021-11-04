Opinion-in-brief: stale males need to get to grips with paternity leave

As a Norwegian, I am proud that we were the first country to introduce paid paternity leave. As a new father, taking 18 weeks of leave to welcome our new child into our family was a no-brainer.

The startup I co-founded was undergoing a momentous year with two fund raises, plus market expansions.

But thanks to Norway’s laws and societal attitudes I was still able to do so: my colleagues, board and team actively advocate for childcare duties and parental flexibility, because we understand the importance of balance and its role in cultivating a positive work environment.

Attitudes surrounding parental leave will not shift until industry leaders address the topic and follow this model. Ultimately, we cannot democratise the C-suite until we ditch toxic notions of leadership, and remove the historic and incorrect assertions of what masculinity in business looks like.