Parent company of Pornhub settles sex-trafficking lawsuit brought by 50 women

The victims said that Girls Do Porn, an adult content provider, coerced them into having sex on camera and lied about how the material would be shared.

The plaintiffs sued Pornhub’s parent company, MindGeek, claiming that the firm knew about these allegations and continued their partnership with Girls Do Porn, who operated by advertising modelling jobs.

MindGeek said in their official statement, “MindGeek has zero tolerance for the posting of illegal content on its platforms, and has instituted a comprehensive, industry-leading trust and safety policy to identify and eradicate any illegal material from its community”.

The parties reached a resolution, but the terms remain confidential.

The first court case on behalf of victims began in June 2016, with the original lawsuit against MindGeek filed in December 2020, on behalf of 40, and later 50, plaintiffs.

The FBI is still seeking to arrest former co-owner of Girls Do Porn, Michael James Pratt.