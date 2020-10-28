Pantechnicon: The perfect place to avoid Tier 2 restrictions

It has been some time since City A.M. put together a Working Lunch column, because the very idea of a working lunch has for much of this year seemed like a quaint artefact of the distant past, like promenading down a pier or engaging in courtly gossip with the King’s favourites.

But thanks to a rather baffling new loophole in the government’s draconian Tier 2 restrictions, which otherwise seem solely designed to torpedo the hospitality sector, working lunches are back, baby!

Restaurants from Isaac McHale’s trendy little Luca to grand old dames like the Wolseley have announced they are ready to accommodate mixed groups should they be there for the purposes of business. So get your game face on and head out to support your favourite restaurants.

The irony is, readers of this column are among the few who will actually be looking for a legitimate business lunch. And if you need to meet a client in central London, I can whole-heartedly recommend the sprawling new restaurant-cum-hipster-retail-space Pantechnicon in Knightsbridge.

What is it?

Pantechnicon, which means “removal van”, is a vast, five storey complex housed inside an impressively-pillared, fabulously-restored period building. Inside, it’s kitted out in that minimalist, wooden design aesthetic that could be either Nordic or Japanese but is, in this case, a mix of both.

It houses two fully-fledged restaurants, the Japanese Sachi and the Nordic Eldr, the latter of which I tried a couple of weeks ago. There are also various cafes, a store selling expensive nicknacks, a bottle-shop and a roof garden designed by a Finnish horticulturalist. It’s a whole thing.

What isn’t it?

It isn’t a tiny design studio called Pantechnicon on the other side of Battersea Bridge. That’s completely unrelated and if you try to go for lunch there, you will just end up being incredibly late for your actual lunch.

Tell me about Eldr

By the time I’d had a quick tour of Pantechnicon I’d gotten completely turned around, so I couldn’t tell you where in the building, exactly, Eldr is located. Somewhere in the middle, I think, although I remember there being daylight coming from above. Or maybe it was in the basement and the light was coming from those glass bricks you sometimes find built into the pavement. You’ll just have to find out for yourself.

Anyway, it’s exactly what you’d imagine if you closed your eyes and tried to picture a Nordic restaurant: somewhere between a high-end furniture store and a sauna, with an open kitchen filled with bowed chefs meticulously preparing dishes using dill and reindeer and various fermented things (although it’s almost all sourced locally) .

Starters of scallops with leek, mussel sauce and strips of reindeer were excellent, as were three neat little parcels of halibut, celeriac and dill. The mains are modern British staples with a Scandi-twist: venison with swede, cabbage and blackcurrant; chicken with lovage, chard and truffle butter; beef fillet with barley and beetroot. Everything is precise and concise, a distillation of flavours as carefully planned and executed as the surrounding decor.

It’s also light enough that you could comfortably enjoy a three-course lunch and still reasonably expect to get an afternoon’s work done afterwards, should you not delve too deep into the excellent wine list. We tried a couple of bottles from the brilliant Austrian producer Gut Oggau – highly recommended.

There’s also a cocktail menu that includes outre ingredients such as beef short-rib washed akvavit, and goat’s curd washed cognac, which are served with a little theatre perfect for when you decide to “work from home” for the afternoon after ploughing through those bottles of wine.

Where can I find out more?

Pantechnicon have a suitably stylish website at pantechnicon.com. Or you could just head over to 19 Motcomb Street, SW1X 8LB, email info@pantechnicon.com or call 020 7034 5425