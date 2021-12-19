Osborne investment firm hands out millions to trio

The trio shared £30m in profits in the first year of the pandemic, according to filings at Companies House

Three partners at Robey Warshaw, an investment firm that enlisted the services of former chancellor George Osborne this year, have reaped in millions in profits.

The trio shared £30m in profits in the first year of the pandemic, according to filings at Companies House.

Read more City watchdog urges finance industry to shape up in fresh consumer drive

Last year, Robey Warshaw generated nearly £18m in distributable profits. Osborne will not take a share of this year’s profits as he joined after the financial year-end in April this year.

Robey Warshaw was launched in 2013 by Sir Simon Robey, 61, an ex-Morgan Stanley banker, and Simon Warshaw, 56, a former UBS banker.

The firm is seen as one of the top dogs in providing advice on mergers and acquisitions to big companies.

Robey Warshaw’s income jumped to £40m this year, up from £26.6m in the previous year.

The bump in turnover is likely to have been largely sourced from advice given to the London Stock Exchange Group on its £20bn tie up with data provider Refinitiv.

Read more City watchdog recommends keeping consumer protection cap unchanged

Consultancy work on the sale of Centrica’s US business is also likely to have driven income higher.

Despite the gains, profits are still lower than the £48.4 million booked in 2019, when Robey is reported to have taken a £27.8 million share.