Opticians Specsavers launches hiring spree with up to 500 new jobs

Opticians Specsavers has said it currently has 1,500 vacancies, with 400-500 new jobs that will “get the high street back up and running.”

The business is going on a hiring spree with vacancies including 400 retail roles in stores throughout the UK, 61 home visits roles and 730 management and laboratory roles.

The company said on average its pre-pandemic recruitment vacancies would be around 900-1000 roles, with around 350 being clinical roles.

Specsavers UK managing director Paul Marshall said: “In the current climate we think it is important to invest in our communities and do all we can to get the high street back up and running.

“We would love people to consider a career with us, even if it means doing something completely different to what they are used to, as we have such a broad spectrum of roles available and provide training at all levels. We always champion entrepreneurial spirit and many of our colleagues have gone on to own their own business – we now have 4,000 joint venture partners worldwide.”

The company is experiencing Brits’ pent up demand for hearing and sight tests now that Covid 19 restrictions have eased.