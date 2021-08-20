OnlyFans to ban sexually explicit content from October

OnlyFans, the subscription site famed for its pornographic content, has announced it will block sexually explicit photos and videos.

The ban will come into effect on October 01 from which time any nude content posted on the website will have to comply with OnlyFans guidelines.

In a statement the company said: “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.”

The site allows celebrities to interact with fans on a personal level and provides sex workers with a relatively safe way to interact with customers and get paid for their content.

OnlyFans, which saw its user base swell to 130 million during the pandemic, provided many newly unemployed and furloughed workers with a source of income during lockdown. The site’s 2m content creators have collectively earned $5bn to date.

The rule changes come as the site faces pressure from current and prospective financial backers who are put off by the brand’s association with sex work. A spokesperson said the new policy is needed “to comply with requests of our banking partners and payout providers.”

OnlyFans has started to distance itself form pornography, recently launching the OFTV streaming app which features fitness, cooking, comedy and music related content.

News of the ban has elicited a strong reaction on Twitter from users and content creators alike who see access to adult content as an integral part of the OnlyFans site. One user compared the move to Spotify banning music while another said it was like McDonald’s banning hamburgers.

The Tech Unicorn, which takes a 20 per cent cut of all payments, raked in $375m in 2020 is expecting to make $1.2bn by the end of 2021 and $2.5bn in 2022.

