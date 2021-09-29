On your marks: London runners ready to take on marathon again

This Sunday, the London Marathon returns to the capital. Due to disruption caused by Covid-19, this year’s race will be the first mass participation edition of the event since 2019.

Who is taking part?

The London Marathon will see 40,000 runners taking part in the mass start, alongside the wheelchair and elite women’s and men’s races. The elite wheelchair race starts just before nine o’clock on Sunday morning, with the last race, the men’s and mass start, at 9:30am.

Both the women’s and men’s defending champions, Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei and Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata, return to the course, with the former aiming for a third win in a row.

Kosgei will need to fend off fellow countrywomen Joyciline Jepkosgei and Valary Jemeli as well as seven Ethopians, including Birhane Dibaba and Roza Dereje. The 27-year-old holds the women’s world record, 2:14:04, which is nearly half the average female running time at the marathon.

Kitata’s hopes have been boosted by the absence of world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, a four-time winner in London. The men’s elite race should still be hotly contested though, with all podium finishers from the last meet starting this year.

Why is it happening in October?

Last year the London Marathon was moved from its traditional spring slot to October in the hope of accommodating a mass participation event. That did not prove feasible and only athletes took part, but organisers staged a virtual marathon for non-elite athletes in which 50,000 participants had 24 hours to complete a marathon away on a course of their choice.

This time the two events are being combined. While both elite and amateur runners will be able to pound the same route that they have for decades, another 50,000 will again be able to take part virtually. Organisers have confirmed that next year’s London Marathon will remain in October and will also feature a virtual race.

What’s changed since last year?

In the 2020 elite race, the course was centred around St James’ Park, where athletes did laps on the surrounding streets before the traditional finish on The Mall. This year the course reverts back to its original course, starting in Greenwich and again finishing in front of Buckingham Palace and the Victoria monument.

Crowds are also back for 2021. Although runners have been encouraged to bring just one supporter to the race, significant numbers of spectators are anticipated. Organisers have warned that stewards will move on crowds, however, should they gather in too large a number.