Ollie Phillips: Dombrandt should have started. Simple as.

I was astounded not to see Alex Dombrandt starting at No8 when I saw the England team-sheet yesterday for their match against Tonga tomorrow.

Don’t get me wrong, a back row of Northampton Saints’ Courtney Lawes, Bath’s Sam Underhill and Sale’s Tom Curry isn’t the worst thing but Eddie Jones has certainly made some questionable calls.

Where his hands have been tied, at full-back and wing, he’s chosen great options. Leicester’s Freddie Steward is class at No15. He could easily become a 100-cap player in the future.

As for Adam Radwan, the winger has been very much on form for Newcastle this year and his pace could be explosive on Saturday afternoon.

But not starting Dombrandt, after dropping Sam Simmonds in the week? They’re the two best No8s in the Premiership at the moment and when Jones says he’ll pick oorm, he should do so.

That being said, I think he’s made the right call in leaving Marcus Smith on the bench for fitness reasons. It doesn’t set the right precedent to have a lad in the camp who hasn’t trained all week then start a Test.

Jones realistically knows he will be judged on his side’s performances against Australia and South Africa in the next few weeks.

Why, then, would he not want to test how some of those less experienced players start Test matches in this game?

It is a lot easier to come off the bench and make a carry against the 13th ranked side when you’re 25 points up than it is to make an impact from minute one.

The debate surrounding hooker is a great example of this. The original trio of Luke Cowan-Dickie, Nic Dolly and Jamie Blamire have all been trumped by Jamie George.

While George should have originally been included in the squad, in my opinion, he was fourth choice by Jones’s standards.

Jones should have at least given the form Premiership hooker in Dolly a run out against Tonga. The head coach said he announced a form squad originally, so it makes you wonder why he’s picked his fourth choice.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. The return of Manu Tuilagi is much needed for England. The centre just makes the national side better, especially when the players around him play a game that suits his style.

He carries like a back-row, breaks the line, tackles and rucks like one too, and at centre he’s just so destructive. It’s great to see him back.

England should comfortably win this game by 30 or 40 points but Jones has missed his chance to take a close look at some of his fringe – and the Premiership’s form – players with a magnifying glass. That’s a real shame.

PREMIERSHIP PREDICTIONS

I can only apologise for my predictions last week: I just didn’t see Worcester and Leicester performing like they did.

This weekend, I think there will be five homw wins.

Leicester should go eight from eight tonight against a Bath side in need of a huge performance.

I expect Bristol to beat Worcester, Saracens to topple London Irish and Exeter to overcome Newcastle.

Despite last weekend’s loss to Worcester Warriors, Sale Sharks ought to be able to overcome Saints, and on Sunday I don’t see past Harlequins against Wasps.