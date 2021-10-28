Ofgem wins battle to slash network shareholder returns

Ofgem has won its dispute with nine energy networks to slash shareholder returns.

The Competition and Markets Authority has determined the regulator can limit shareholder returns to 4.55 per cent over the next five years.

This final verdict follows an appeal by the networks from the CMA’s initial deliberation in August.

The decision could save households £9 per year.

Unsuccessful appellants included National Grid Gas, Southern Gas Networks, SP Transmission and Wales and West Utilities.

The disagreement centred around Ofgem’s RIIO-2 price controls, established in December 2020.

The cap halved shareholder returns and consequently has limited network charges for consumers.

Ashkay Kaul, director of networks at Ofgem said, “We welcome the CMA’s final deliberations, which we believe achieves the right balance between affordability, sustainability, and practicality, while broadly supporting and reaffirming Ofgem’s decisions on setting price controls.”

📄 We’ve published a summary of our provisional decision in the appeals brought by 9 energy firms against changes made to their licences by Ofgem.



We’ve provisionally found in favour of Ofgem on most grounds.



Read the summary to find out more➡️ https://t.co/O901htEEMF pic.twitter.com/psjbarVhHv — Competition & Markets Authority (@CMAgovUK) August 11, 2021

Citizens Advice submitted evidence stating that appeals by networks could cost consumers an additional £1.5bn.

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “This decision is good news for consumers and a major step forward in fixing the problem of excessive profits made by network companies.”

However, the networks were offered a consolation prize as the CMA struck down Ofgem’s ‘outperformance wedge’.

Ofgem forecast that energy networks would outperform over the next five years.

It consequently limited customer charges by factoring its forecast into calculations.

The CMA believed Ofgem’s decision could undermine regulatory certainty and has now ordered them to remove the wedge.

More to follow…