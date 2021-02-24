O2’s proposed £31bn tie-up with Virgin Media will accelerate investment in telecoms infrastructure and bolster the UK’s post-pandemic recovery, the mobile network’s boss has said.

The mega-merger, agreed last year by O2 owner Telefonica and Virgin Media parent Liberty Global, is facing an in-depth probe by regulators amid concerns it could harm competition.

Read more: O2 hit with £10.5m Ofcom fine after overcharging customers

But O2 chief executive Mark Evans today insisted the deal was “pro-competitive”, adding that it would have positive implications for the wider market.

“Other competitors now will up their game, they will accelerate more and they will invest further in digital infrastructure which enables the UK economy to grow even faster and further,” he told City A.M.

“So it isn’t just about what it would do for customers — which is as much choice, better connectivity and enhanced value — I think it will be a real stimulus for the sector.”

Evans, who has led the mobile operator since 2016, said this was even more important in light of the pandemic, arguing that the UK economy would have been “decimated” without telecoms services.

“I think the pandemic if anything has emphasised the criticality of what we do and what we provide for other sectors. So if the CMA [Competition and Markets Authority] wants to take that into consideration, I’m sure they will.”

Read more: Mobile rivals raise competition concerns over £31bn O2-Virgin merger

The deal, which will combine Britain’s biggest mobile network with its second-largest broadband company, reflects efforts by network providers to win customers in an increasingly cut-throat market by bringing together mobile and fixed-line services.

A number of rivals have raised concerns to the competition watchdog that the merger could push up the price mobile operators have to pay to lease network infrastructure.

But Evans shrugged off the complaints, pointing to regulatory clearance of similar previous deals, including BT’s £12.5bn takeover of EE in 2016.

“What has been proven to be the case across Europe is that this [convergence] creates more choice, better connectivity and improved value for customers.”

The comments came ahead of O2’s full-year results, which will be published tomorrow.

Read more: Vodafone confirms Frankfurt float for mobile masts business

Despite higher demand for their services, telecoms firms have been hit by lower revenue from roaming and their brick-and-mortar stores.

However, Evans said the company’s profitability remained “robust”, adding that O2 had posted its fifth consecutive year of market growth.