Number 10 says ‘no more U-turns’ as Truss considers Corporation Tax row back

Truss’ spokesperson said there will be no cancellation of any more of the government’s tax cuts and that the timetable for implementing them has also not changed.

Number 10 has been forced to deny increasing speculation that Liz Truss will U-turn on more parts of the government’s mini-Budget, with a spokesperson saying “the position has not changed”.

It comes as a growing number of Tory MPs privately and publicly are calling for a row back on the mini-Budget to calm financial markets.

Sky News is also reporting that active discussions are under way in Number 10 over shelving more of the planned tax cuts, after Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng U-turned on cutting the top rate of Income Tax last week.

It has been speculated that this could mean changing course and sticking to original government plans to increase Corporation Tax for the UK’s most profitable companies.

Number 10 sources told The Sun that a “rise in Corporation Tax is on the table”.

Tory MP and Treasury Select Committee chair Mel Stride yesterday said Truss and Kwarteng would have to “row back” on their tax cuts to satisfy markets.

Long-term bond yields have started to fall this morning, meaning that more investors are starting to buy government gilts, with speculation that this is due to market expectations of a U-turn.

The price of government borrowing has soared since the mini-Budget less than three weeks ago, with the markets spooked by the government’s plan to fund £100bn of energy support spending and £43bn of tax cuts by borrowing more.

It was expected that Kwarteng would announce spending cuts to balance the books and bring down debt long-term, however this is looking politically untenable.

Truss caused surprise yesterday when she told the House of Commons she was “absolutely” committed to not cutting spending.

Talk has shifted among Tory MPs about the possibility of removing Truss from office, just 38 days into her premiership.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly today said that “changing the leadership would be a disastrously bad idea, not just politically but economically”.