Not so open: UK open banking body chief resigns after leadership failed to stop bullying

An independent inquiry commissioned by the UK’s competition watchdog has found that the body it ordered the banking sector to set up to promote and oversee open banking in Britain had poor governance and failed to stop bullying and intimidation amongst its staff.

The Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) was launched in 2017 in response to the growing open banking sector in the UK, with a view to bringing “competition and innovation to the personal and small business current account markets.”

Britain’s nine biggest current account providers were mandated by the CMA to share transaction data with new entrants and promote challengers to introduce competition in a sector long-dominated by a select few banking giants.

But last year, an anonymous whistleblower made a complaint to the CMA with allegations against the OBIE’s current and former staff that led to an independent inquiry into bullying, harassment, discrimination and victimisation at the body.

The inquiry also looked into the OBIE’s corporate governance, management of conflicts, procurement, late delivery of accounts, value for money and human resources issues.

“It found that inaction and failures by the leadership of the OBIE allowed a culture of bullying and intimidation to prevail,” the CMA said in a statement today.

“Separately, it found there was a failure properly to manage conflicts of interest at the organisation and though it did not find any evidence that this was exploited for private gain, there was an unacceptable risk that it might have done so.”

Additionally the OBIE chief, known as the “Trustee”, Imran Gulamhuseinwala, “did not ensure that the OBIE was properly managed” and had held too much power “with too few checks and balances”, the CMA found.

Gulamhuseinwala has now resigned from the body, the CMA said, and has been replaced by Charlotte Croswell, who joined OBIE as Transition Lead this summer, and was previously CEO of Innovate Finance, the UK fintech industry body.

“It has been my privilege to serve in the role of the open banking implementation trustee when I picked up the reins in 2017,” Gulamhuseinwala said in a statement.

All nine retail banks that helped establish the OBIE, as well as the CMA itself, must accept “their share of responsibility for not putting in place stronger governance mechanisms from the outset” and for disregard for governance issues throughout the project, the investigation concluded.

Open banking requires UK regulated banks to allow customers to share their financial data, such as spending habits and regular payments, with budgeting apps and other smaller banks.

While it was introduced to increase competition and make it easier for customers to switch between banks, it has faced criticism for piling on more bureaucracy in what was an already heavily regulated industry.