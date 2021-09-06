Northern Ireland: UK set to further delay post-Brexit border checks

The UK is expected to announce further delays to the implementation of post-Brexit checks in Northern Ireland as early as today.

An announcement is expected either today or tomorrow that the UK, in cooperation with the EU, has agreed to delay checks on things like meat, fish and dairy products going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The delay could be until next year.

The extension to the grace period beyond this month will allow the UK and EU to try and negotiate a longer-term settlement, after nine months of issues with the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

The end of the grace period would have meant more paperwork for businesses that send or receive goods coming across the Irish Sea and the potential for supermarket shortages in Northern Ireland.

The protocol has also caused tensions to flare in unionist communities, with weeks of violent riots seen in Belfast earlier this year.

EU sources told the BBC that an announcement is expected today or tomorrow and that the extension has been jointly agreed.

Ireland’s deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said today that another extension of the grace period was very likely to happen.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “I think there is a high probability that it will happen and we are certainly open to it.

“We do think that we need to create some space for further talks and further negotiations about how we can make the protocol work.

“I was in Northern Ireland last week and had a good chance to talk to the business community there.”

The UK unilaterally delayed border checks on agricultural goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland in March, provoking fury and legal action from Brussels.

EU officials claimed the decision to act without Brussels’ approval was a violation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is a part of the Brexit treaty.

Tensions have since cooled, after the UK and EU managed to negotiate an extension to a ban on chilled meat from Great Britain being sent to Northern Ireland to next month.

The UK wants to redraw the Northern Ireland Protocol to ensure that there are less checks on goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Lord David Frost, the UK’s defacto Brexit minister, said in July that “we cannot go on as we are”.

Frost’s plan to rewrite the post-Brexit arrangement would see an “honesty box” approach for exporters in Great Britain, which would see them declare if their goods are intended only for sale in Northern Ireland and therefore can skip customs checks.

The EU has said it is not willing to change the protocol, but is open to discussions on its implementation.