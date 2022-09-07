North Sea industry and unions warn offshore workers against wildcat strikes

The UK’s offshore energy body has warned against wildcat strikes tomorrow, and called on offshore workers to work with their unions and employers on disputes.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) told City A.M. they were aware of calls for unofficial action on social media sites such as Facebook, but argued they should use official channels if they wish to raise issues.

Alix Thom, Workforce Engagement and Skills Manager said: “Workers in all sectors across the UK are feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, however industrial action does not offer a solution, and is not helpful for our sector, which is doing all it can to attract the investment essential to protect jobs and to ensure national energy security. We are certain all parties are looking to resolve matters as soon as possible.”

Workers are preparing to down tools in a bid for pay uplifts in the face of rising cost of living, with energy companies raking in record profits amid soaring oil and gas prices.

City A.M. understands the strikes could involve workers and contractors employed by the three energy services firms – Bilfinger, Wood and Stork.

The unions have also warned against the prospect unapproved strikes, which could be potentially unlawful.

They fear it could damage the reputation of the North Sea and the prospect of future deals regarding pay and job security.

In a joint letter first seen by Energy Voice – the ESA signatories argued that formal negotiations offered “a real chance to change this industry for the better of every worker” and that any unofficial action “risks everything.”

They said that between 2014/15 and January 2023, workers will have seen a 25 per cent increase to base rates of pay – and that the ESA has ensured that minimum rates have been protected.

It also states that there are ongoing formal negotiations around changes to skills, allowances and meals.

The letter said: “Our concern is that unofficial action risks everything. Some operators on the old infrastructure will use industrial unrest to justify early decommissioning and all we’ll get is more redundancies. Others will see a divided workforce and will exploit that.”

GMB, RMT and Unite have all been approached for comment.

‘Calls for strike action (Source- Facebook – Rig Workers Rant)

Strike calls follow pay deal controversy

Stork refused to discuss the reports, while Stork and Bilfinger are yet to respond to City A.M.‘s request for comment.

Calls for strike action have been circulating on Facebook page, The Rig Worker’s Rant, a social forum for offshore workers – who appear to be planning to down tools for 24 hours, beginning September 8 at 1pm.

This follows wildcat strikes in May and continued dissatisfaction the current Energy Services Agreement (ESA) wages body, given the surge in oil and gas prices and company profits.

The ESA is an agreement on minimum pay and conditions covering over 5,000 offshore workers agreed between the GMB, Unite and the RMT unions and 14 employers.

As part of the deal, workers were offered a three percent pay rise from July.

However, offshore workers are demanding pay to be brought in line with onshore staff and are seeking revisions to the terms.

With the workers operating at energy services firms, it is unlikely the strikes will impact oil and gas production, however it does reflect increasing concerns in the sector over pay conditions.