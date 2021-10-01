James Bond: No Time To Die makes £5m on first day in UK cinemas

The latest James Bond film No Time To Die is a smash hit at the box office raking in millions of pounds on its first day of screening.

The film, which was released yesterday after being delayed for 18 months during the pandemic, has taken in between £4.5m and £5m at box offices across the UK and Ireland according to industry experts.

Earlier this week the dazzling premiere for the highly anticipated film was attended by UK Royals Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Charles and Camilla as well as British tennis player Emma Raducanu.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are greeted by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at the “No Time To Die” World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“The industry has been waiting for Bond time and again” said Robert Mitchell, Director of Theatrical Insights at Gower Street. “It has proved worth the wait.

“When you keep in mind that the opening day took close to £5m and the biggest opening weekend of the entire pandemic era so far was Black Widow which took £7m in its opening weekend this gives you a sense of the scale we are talking about,” he continued.

GowerStreet forecasted that the latest 007 blockbuster will account for 92 per cent of market share in its opening week at the UK and Ireland box office. Gower Street is also forecasting that, by year end, the film will represent 12.8 per cent of total 2021 UK box office takings.

“By the end of the weekend it could already be the highest grossing film in the UK released in the past 18 or 19 months,” said Mitchell.

Peter Rabbit, the highest grossing release of the pandemic, took just over £20m in total at UK cinemas. James Bond could surpass that by Sunday if expert predictions prove true.

No Time To Die will be the last Bond Film to feature Daniel Craig.

