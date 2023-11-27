No Eurostar between London to ‘key destination’ Amsterdam for up to 11 months

Eurostar’s popular route to Amsterdam will shut for up to 11 months next year, Dutch Railways has announced.

Eurostar’s popular route to Amsterdam will shut for seven to 11 months next year, Dutch Railways has announced, in a significant hit to the high-speed operator.

Trains to the Dutch capital will run empty between June 2024 to spring 2025, as a large-scale refurbishment of Amsterdam Centraal station takes place.

It confirms earlier reports from City A.M. that the rail group was “not confident” in talks to prevent the key routes’ closure, despite intense backroom discussions with Dutch officials.

Passengers travelling to London from Amsterdam and Rotterdam will be forced to change at Brussels until the works are complete.

Building works at the station mean there will not be enough space to handle passengers heading to London, in part due to the requirements of additional post-Brexit bureaucracy.

Eurostar currently runs four daily trains between London and Amsterdam, via Rotterdam. It means the group’s network has shrunk from 13 year-round stations pre-Brexit to just four currently in operation.

Other Eurostar route closures in recent years include its direct train to Disneyland Paris and the line to Marseille via Avignon and Lyon.

A statement from Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS), carried by the Independent, read: “Unfortunately, we have had to conclude that despite all efforts, there will be a period in which there will be no direct train to London from Amsterdam.”

“That is very disappointing because we have worked hard in recent years to make the Eurostar to London an attractive alternative to the plane. It is a particularly difficult puzzle to solve. If there had been a simple solution, all parties would have seized it with both hands.”

The pause to the Amsterdam link coincides with a resurgence in leisure demand to pre-pandemic levels, a key factor in Eurostar’s bid to shore up its finances.

“Amsterdam is really a key destination, the key for us and we want to do our best to keep operating. Or if there is a gap, keep the gap as small as possible,” François Le Doze, Eurostar’s chief commercial officer, told City A.M. in October.

Eurostar was approached for comment.