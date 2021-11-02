Hong Kong Racing Tips: Nine looks Savvy bet for in-form Chau and Whyte

DOUGLAS Whyte’s SAVVY NINE rates the stand-out bet of the day in the feature race of the afternoon at Happy Valley, the American Club Challenge Handicap (1.15pm) over nine furlongs.

The combination of Whyte and Jerry Chau has already provided a winning formula for local punters this season, with the partnership providing six wins and 14 places from just over 60 rides since the beginning of September.

Last Sunday, the local media were waxing lyrical about the performance of Chau aboard Whyte’s God Of Dragon – some suggesting it was the ride of the season so far – when the youngster galvanised the seven-year-old to come from last to first and snatch the prize at the city track.

Whyte and Chau have already combined with Savvy Nine this season, with the former French galloper given a pipe-opener when racing over an inadequate mile trip behind Telecom Fighters last month.

Last season Savvy Nine won the only Group race in the Happy Valley calendar, the January Cup over the course and distance beating Glorious Dragon at level weights.

The runner-up subsequently came out and won his next start, beating former Horse of the Year Exultant and smart stayer Furore in the Group Three Centenary Vase at Sha Tin.

Whyte has obviously ear-marked this contest for Savvy Nine since the beginning of the season, riding him in recent track-work, and giving his charge a sharpener in a five-furlong trial.

It should be noted that Chau found it difficult to pull him up passing the post there, with his partner completing another half circuit of the track.

Savvy Nine is entitled to carry top-weight on past performances, but this is not going to be easy with the likes of Berlin Tango and Zebrowski in opposition.

Berlin Tango, formerly trained by Andrew Balding and a conqueror of Group winner Pyledriver in the Classic Trial at Kempton, took some time to acclimatize to conditions in Hong Kong but ended last season on an encouraging note when placed in a competitive handicap.

His seasonal reappearance over nine furlongs at Sha Tin last month was equally eye-catching, and he will line up with plenty of confidence behind him.

Former Australian gelding Zebrowski, runner-up in last year’s Australian Derby, has only had three runs in Hong Kong but has improved in each of them.

Just over three weeks ago, he was caught on the line by well-handicapped Celestial Power at Sha Tin having led from the off but still finished in front of rival Berlin Tango.

This will be his first visit to Happy Valley but he looks the type to appreciate the turning track.

However, a word of warning, his trainer Caspar Fownes has had a nightmare start to the season.

The proclaimed ‘King of the Valley’ has only saddled four winners in nearly 100 races and is in the middle of a losing patch of 61.

POINTERS

Savvy Kingdom (e/w) 1.15pm Happy Valley