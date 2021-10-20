Newcastle United's new owners dispense with Steve Bruce following takeover

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has left the club “by mutual consent” in the wake of their Saudi-led takeover.

Bruce was expected to be replaced before last weekend but remained in charge for his 1,000th game as a manager, a 3-2 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

“Newcastle United can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent,” the club said.

“The process of recruiting a new head coach is under way and an appointment will be announced in due course.”

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund led a buyout of former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley 13 days ago.

The takeover is widely expected to herald major investment in the coaching and playing staff, including a big-name new manager.

“I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club,” said Bruce, who took charge in July 2019.

#NUFC can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent.



The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 20, 2021

“I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work. There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

“This is a club with incredible support, and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond.”