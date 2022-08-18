Newbuild house sector bolsters brickmaker Marshalls’ revenues

Building materials manufacturer Marshalls today “robust” results for the first half of 2022 that saw its pre-tax profits jump 13 per cent on the back of a 17 per cent uptick in revenues.

The uptick came as higher revenues from Marshalls’ building products business offset a slight drop in revenues from the West Yorkshire firm’s landscaping materials division.

A shortage of bricks bolstered revenues from Marshalls’ business selling construction supplies to housebuilders as revenues from its building products arm surged 21 per cent to £95.9m.

However inflationary pressures in the first of 2022 hit Marshalls’ landscaping business causing revenues to drop one per cent to £216.9m.

Following Marshalls’ acquisition of roofing company Marley last April, the firm also generated £35.6m in revenues from the roof tile maker, as the newbuild sector continued to boom.

Looking ahead, the firm said growth in the newbuild sector would continue to bolster its revenues in the face of the macroeconomic impacts of surging inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Marshalls said a “structural” deficit in the UK’s housing sector and a strong job market will see strong demand for newbuilds going forwards that will in turn prop up demand for Marshall’s supplies.