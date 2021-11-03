New home delivery service Yolk will keep your pizza hot

There are few things more disappointing than waiting ages for a meal delivery only to find that it’s lukewarm, the plastic box misty with condensation, and the food half congealed. But foodies, rejoice: a solution is here and already working with some of the capital’s hottest restaurants.

Launched this autumn, Yolk is a fine-food delivery service which shuttles dishes from upscale restaurants to customers’ homes while ensuring the meals are kept piping hot with special heating pads. Through the app, chefs and customers can monitor the temperature of their food while it’s en route, and the heating pads enable food deliveries to cover greater distances (up to 5 miles) than ordinary services.

The idea came to 17 year old founder Bernardo Braga during the pandemic. When the London-based Braga family would order a meal, they didn’t feel the temperature – tepid at best – reflected the price they were paying. “This food is a work of art, and it must be treated as such’, says Braga.

And so Yolk was born. Joining forces with German company DBK, Braga’s team set about creating silicon heating pads that keep the temperature of the food at around 60 degrees. The Yolk delivery box comprises two compartments, with cold foods placed on the bottom shelf, hot food at the top. Each has enough space to carry meals for up to five diners, and additional drivers can be organised for larger events. In a few months’ time Yolk intends to introduce a similarly temperature-controlled system tailored to chilled foods, such as sushi and ice cream.

Another partnership, with Brazilian technology company PackID, provides a device combining a thermometer and a long battery life that logs the temperature of each order. The device also permits the Yolk head office to turn each heater on or off remotely, for extra precaution.

And many have warmed to the idea. Yolk has attracted some of the city’s hottest restaurants, including SeaSons, Benihana, Park Chinois, and Bombay Brasserie. With 30 restaurants already signed up, Yolk is looking to double this by the end of this year. The plan is to grow the list to 100 restaurants by the close of 2022, and to expand the service to other parts of the UK, before bringing the concept to New York, and Braga’s native Sao Paulo.

The pandemic enticed more restaurants to consider packaging their fine dining for home-based clients, and Braga believes there are exciting times ahead. “Clients are getting acquainted with new restaurants through our app, which is great” says Braga. “We’ve reached a whole new audience in London, and we’re excited about the next year – the possibilities are endless”.

