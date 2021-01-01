UK enters new era as Brexit transition period ends and trade deal comes into effect

As the clock hit 11pm last night, the UK left the European Union’s orbit, completing a 48-year affiliation with the European integration project as the country is heading for a post-Brexit future.

With the UK coming out of the EU single market and customs union, the recently agreed trade deal between Britain and the bloc came into effect last night, leading to a relatively seamless transition.

Although Britain formally left the EU on 31 January of last year, Brexit took place at midnight central European time night, 11pm in London, as the agreed transition period from being a member to a third party state came to an end.

“This is an amazing moment for this country,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his New Year’s Eve message. “We have our freedom in our hands and it is up to us to make the most of it.”

He added that there would be no bonfire of regulations to build a “bargain basement Dickensian Britain” and that the country would remain the “quintessential European civilization”.

Around the time of Johnson’s speech, it emerged that his father, Stanley Johnson, who voted to remain in 2016, recently applied for a French passport.

Trade arrangements from today

At midnight, the trade deal that the EU and UK agreed just before Christmas came into effect. The agreement sets the parameters of the UK’s future relationship with the EU and has ensured the continued zero tariff trade of goods.

On Wednesday, both houses of the UK parliament passed the agreed framework, just 13 hours after it was introduced in the House of Commons. MPs passed the legislation by 521 votes to 73 earlier that day.

The agreement had already been signed EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, after the bloc’s 27 ambassadors signed on to the deal.

Ireland beefs up police patrols

From today, Ireland will intensify its police presence at the Northern Ireland border in a bid to stop organised crime taking advantage of post-Brexit changes.

Ireland’s national police force, Garda, has already increased officers posted at the border by 20 per cent since 2016 and are set to add more as the Brexit transition period ends.

Irish firms will have to fill out customs declarations when exporting goods to Great Britain from tomorrow, but not to Northern Ireland as it will remain in the EU’s single market and abide by EU customs rules.

This arrangement has prevented a hard border on the island of Ireland, which is a key term of the Good Friday peace agreement.

