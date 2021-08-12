New bill signals continuation of China crackdown on privacy and data

The crackdown on privacy, national security, monopolies and education by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been marked by a draft of new laws, the party announced on Wednesday.

The announcement moves to confirm that the crackdown on various areas of Chinese life and the economy will continue.

High-profile moves by the CCP to crackdown on big tech companies such as Didi and Tencent have spooked investors and crashed their global share prices in the past few months.

A statement, which was published by state-run broadcaster Xinhua news agency, said that the government would also improve legislation around public health by amending the infectious disease law and the “frontier health and quarantine law”.

In a move to restructure education, the CCP has sought to prevent private tutoring companies from making profit.

State-media outlet Securities Times said that banking regulators would be stepping up scrutiny of online insurance companies in an effort to “purify the market environment”.

In addition, the Party also asserted that a “rule of law government” must follow the leadership of the party.