Nearly half of UK users are considering leaving Facebook

A new study has found that four in ten UK Facebook users have considered leaving the platform in the past year.

However even if all 43 per cent of users did leave, Facebook would still have more than 25 million users, a higher total than apps like Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

The study by cybersecurity experts VPNOverview.com analysed data from Statista on which social media platforms users wish to take a detox from, revealing that Facebook had the highest percentage of users who have considered a detox from.

Commenting on the findings a spokesperson for VPNOverview.com said: “These figures help us see how dominant Facebook is on the UK’s social media landscape. Nearly half of its users are expressing a desire to stop using the platform, but even if every single one of them did leave, it would remain one of the biggest social networks in the country, with the number of users left equivalent to nearly half the UK’s adult population. As conversations about the ‘metaverse’ continue, it’s clear that the newly named Meta is in an extremely strong position in the UK. ”

Tumblr has the second highest percentage of users who wish to take a break from the platform. The site has a total of 9.5 million users, while 39 per cent (3.7 million) have considered leaving, which would leave 5.79 million users.

Taking third place is Snapchat with 37 per cent (6.91 million) of its users thinking about leaving the app. As a result its user count of 18.7 million would drop to 11.78 million.

Twitter currently has around 13.7 million users, and a total of 31 per cent (4.24 million) are looking to take a break from the app – the fourth highest percentage in the study, which would leave Twitter with 9.45 million UK users.

Following fifth is TikTok, with an estimated 3.7 million users on the platform, 30 per cent of which are looking to take a detox, which equates to 1.11 million people.