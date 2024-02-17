NBA All-Star Game Betting Promos and Odds: Claim up to $3,150 in Bonuses

The NBA All-Star Weekend is among us, and heads to Indiana for the 73rd NBA All-Star Game, with festivities beginning on Friday.

A packed schedule of events begins with the All-Star Celebrity Game and Panini Rising Stars Tournament on Friday. Saturday is highlighted by the Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Contest, and the Slam Dunk Contest before the main event of the All-Star Game on Sunday.

With this in mind, our betting experts have listed some of the best of these NBA betting promos for the NBA All-Star Game and weekend festivities below.

Best NBA Betting Promos for the All-Star Game

bet365 NBA All-Star Promo

All new customers at bet365 can choose their own welcome bonus with the bonus code AMCBONUS. Sign up to bet365 for the first time using this bonus code to be eligible for either a $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 in bonus bets guaranteed when you bet $5 on any sport. Choose either one of these NBA betting promos for the All-Star Game this weekend to have the most personalized experience from all of the sportsbooks on this list.

bet365 Legal States

Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

DraftKings NBA All-Star Promo

The current DraftKings promo available to new customers is a no-sweat first bet of up to $1,000. This is also a first bet insurance promo, which sees any losing bets refunded in bonus bets to the value of your first bet, capped at $1,000. Click below to gain access to your exclusive DraftKings promo code for the NBA All-Star game.

DraftKings Legal States

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

FanDuel NBA All-Star Promo

The FanDuel new customer promo is currently $150 in bonus bets when you place a winning $5 bet. This offer is unique to the rest of the NBA betting promos on the list in that you will need to place a winning bet to unlock the $150 in bonus bets. Click the link below to get your exclusive FanDuel promo code for this weekend.

FanDuel Legal States

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Fanatics Sportsbook NBA All-Star Promo

A new addition to the sports betting scene in the United States is Fanatics Sportsbook. There is a total of $1,000 in bonus bets available to new customers with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. These can be unlocked over the course of 10 days, as Fanatics promises to match your first bet every day for the first 10 days of being a registered user, up to a maximum of $100 per day. Claim this promo by clicking the link below.

Fanatics Sportsbook Legal States

Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia.

NBA All-Star Game Odds

The following NBA All-Star Game odds are currently available at BetMGM.

Spread

West -2.5 (-115)

East +2.5 (-105)

Total

Over 364.5 (-110)

Under 364.5 (-110)

Moneyline

West (-150)

East (+125)

All-Star Game MVP Odds

Giannis Antentokounmpo +600

LeBron James +700

Jayson Tatum +900

Stephen Curry +900

Damian Lillard +1000

Kevin Durant +1100

Anthony Edwards +1100

Devin Booker +1200

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +1400

Tyrese Haliburton +1600

Luka Doncic +1800

Donovan Mitchell +2200

Jalen Brunson +3000

Paul George +3500

Anthony Davis +4000

Nikola Jokic +5000

Jaylen Brown +5000

Kawhi Leonard +5000

Tyrese Maxey +8000

Karl-Anthony Towns +8000

Bam Adebayo +10000

Trae Young +10000

Paolo Banchero +20000

Scottie Barnes +25000

FAQs

What is the best NBA All-Star betting promo?

Our experts have ranked the best NBA betting promo for the All-Star Game as bet365’s bonus code offer. New customers who join using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS can choose between a $1,000 first bet safety net or their bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promo.

When is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will occur at 8pm ET on Sunday, February 18.

Where is the NBA All-Star Game being held?

The NBA All-Star Game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, Indianapolis.

How do I bet on the NBA All-Star Game?

To bet on the NBA All-Star Game, start by choosing your sportsbook from the list above. Sign up, enter your promo code or bonus code, and make a first deposit. Choose your selection for the game, enter your stake, and place the bet. It’s that simple!