Nationwide taps Royal London chairman for top job

Nationwide is poised to announce a new chairman who will take over the building society next year.

Former Scroders and KPMG executive Kevin Perry will replace David Roberts, according to Sky News.

The building society was reportedly in the process of seeking regulatory approval for the new appointment, according to the news organisation’s City sources.

Parry has been on Nationwide’s board since 2016 and has been acting as the company’s senior independent director (SID) since last year. He also chairs the mutual Royal London.

While Nationwide has mutual status and thus no external shareholders, it is thought the elevation of a SID to the position could be frowned upon under industry guidelines.

The company has not made public the departure of Kevin Roberts, who has been on the building society’s board for seven years.

Nationwide would not comment on the matter when asked.