All aboard nationalisation! It's time to fix our broken railways

Any regular rail commuter could tell you that the rail franchise system was broken even before yesterday’s news that Southeastern is being stripped of its franchise. The state will once again step in to run services between London and Kent as the Operator of Last Resort. In the first 25 years following privatisation, the Operator of Last Resort was called into action twice. Southeastern makes it four in the last four years.

The pandemic had already necessitated a wholesale renegotiation of how rail franchises work. Emergency measures were swiftly put in place to keep the trains running for key workers and essential journeys while many of us were staying at home. The pandemic has broken many of the models for funding and operating public transport that were taken for granted before.

This is not going to be fixed by tinkering at the edges, nor are simplistic one-liners about nationalisation the solution. What’s needed is a pragmatic approach that balances the short-term needs of economic recovery with the long-term sustainability of an industry that needs to grow if we are going to reach our net zero goal. The Government has set out a new framework for operating the system in the form of Great British Railways (GBR). But much of the detail is yet to be worked out.

When the Government announced their decision to take over from Southeastern, they emphasised that fares, tickets and services would remain unchanged for passengers. Why? Because that is exactly what rail commuters really care about. Yet many rail services are under threat, fares are set to increase in line with an abnormally high inflation figure, and ticketing reform is largely absent from the discussion about GBR.

This is where pragmatism and partnership need to come in. Private train companies have got to know their customer base inside out over the last thirty years. As a result, passenger numbers have doubled. But the current system also holds them back. The reason the last peak time train is often empty, and the first train packed, is because the peak is defined by regulation not by actual travel patterns. These travel patterns have rarely – if ever – been more unpredictable than they are now. Government and industry need to work in tandem to fix Britain’s beleaguered railways.

First, we need to get more people back onto public transport and more often. Our cities rely on it. Nowhere more so than London. A car-led recovery is not an option, not just for environmental reasons, but also because gridlocked roads will do little to get the economy moving again.

We need to recognise that blindly sticking to a formula that will deliver the biggest rail fares hike in a decade would be deeply counterproductive. The current formula of the Retail Price Index plus one percent would see rail commuters hit by a near 5 per cent increase in ticket prices in January. Talk of significant cuts to services are also off-putting with commuters fearing longer waits and more crowded trains.

Real fares and ticketing reform need to be at the heart of the plans for GBR. That means an honest conversation about what public transport is for and how we are going to fund it. Having complicated ticketing structures and over 55 million different fares undermines trust in the system and makes getting on a train a hassle when it is one the cleanest, safest and often most efficient ways to travel. Southeastern commuters are unlikely to see things getting worse. But in the long run they – like all rail commuters – deserve better.