National Grid raises future outlook following soaring £2.2bn profit

National Grid has raised its outlook for the four years ending 2025/2026 after posting today a statutory operating profit of £2.2bn. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

National Grid has raised its outlook for the four years ending 2025/2026 after posting today a statutory operating profit of £2.2bn.

The utilities giant will increase its total cumulative capital investment to £40bn – up from previous guidance of between £30bn to £35bn – while asset growth is expected to rise to between 8 and 10 per cent.

“Between 2022 and 2026, we now expect to invest up to £40 billion in critical infrastructure, of which £29 billion will be directly in the decarbonisation of energy networks,” said chief executive John Pettigrew.

Underlying earnings per share are also expected to increase between 6 and 8 per cent, up from between 5 and 7 per cent, assuming an average exchange rate of £1 to $1.20.

In the six months ended 30 September, the group’s earnings per share boomed 193 per cent to 30.8p per share following the £2.7bn sale of NECO in March 2021.

“The results we’ve announced today reflect the strength and resilience of our business, delivering for all our stakeholders in challenging economic conditions,” Pettigrew added.

“Against this backdrop, we are focused on playing our part to mitigate the affordability challenges of our customers.”

The chief executive said National Grid achieved £225m of operating cost efficiency, allowing it to “mitigate some inflationary pressures on the business and our customers.”