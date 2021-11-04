Musk vs Bezos: Blue Origin loses lawsuit against NASA and SpaceX over $2.9bn lunar contract

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin had its lawsuit to stop NASA from handing a lunar lander contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX shot down by a federal judge today.

Federal judge Richard Hertling dismissed the legal complaint against, though his reasoning so far is unclear – with court documents still sealed.

Blue Origin had claimed that NASA had unfairly awarded Musk’s company with the $2.9bn contract, which triggered a month-long spat between the two billionaire’s behind the space firms.

The legal process has meant that NASA’s mission to get feet on the moon for the first time since 1972 has been temporarily halted.

Bezos’ space firm had taken its complaint to the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) earlier this year, but the GAO rejected the claims in July, noting that Blue Origin’s bid offer was significantly higher in price.

And with today’s ruling, Bezos has been left with few alternatives to further challenge the contracts awarding – a blow to the billionaire’s hopes of supplying NASA with Blue Origin rockets for future lunar missions.

A Blue Origin spokesperson said: “Our lawsuit with the Court of Federal Claims highlighted the important safety issues with the Human Landing System procurement process that must still be addressed. Returning astronauts safely to the Moon through NASA’s public-private partnership model requires an unprejudiced procurement process alongside sound policy that incorporates redundant systems and promotes competition.

“Blue Origin remains deeply committed to the success of the Artemis program, and we have a broad base of activity on multiple contracts with NASA to achieve the United States’ goal to return to the Moon to stay.”

City A.M. has contacted NASA for comment.