M&S pledges to be fully net zero on carbon emissions by 2040

Supermarket Marks & Spencer has committed to becoming fully net zero in carbon emissions by 2040, a decade ahead of a national government target.

The retailer set out plans for rapid decarbonisation of its operations that will cut its carbon footprint by a third by 2025, from a 5.7m tonne 2017 baseline.

M&S has reset its Plan A sustainability programme, which led to the company achieving carbon neutral status in 2012.

Staff will learn ‘carbon literacy’ through 100 members appointed as ‘carbon champions’ across buying, sourcing and operations.

In its supply chain, the retailer has committed to zero deforestation in palm oil and soy sourcing by 2025, sourcing more sustainable fibres by 2025 and supporting its farmers to advance lower carbon methods and regenerative agriculture.

Customers will also be encouraged to take an interest with a rewards programme for 12.5m Sparks customers when they donate clothes to its Shwopping partnership with Oxfam.

The Look Behind the Label campaign is being relaunched from Thursday September 30, to highlight responsibly sourced products from coffee to cotton.

M&S boss, Steve Rowe, told stakeholders “We launched Plan A 14 years ago, because we knew then there was no Plan B for our planet. We now face a climate emergency, and in resetting Plan A with a singular focus we can drive the delivery of net zero across our entire end-to-end supply chain. This won’t be easy. We need to transform how we make, move and sell our products to customers and fundamentally change the future shape of our business.