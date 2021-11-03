MPs vote down Owen Paterson's 30-day parliament suspension

MPs have taken the unprecedented step of voting against a recommended parliamentary suspension as Tory MP Owen Paterson escapes a 30-day House of Commons ban for now.

Paterson’s case, an accusation of a breach of lobbing rules, will now be reviewed early next year by a panel that will be chosen by parliament and is likely to be made up of a majority of Conservative MPs.

It is the first time that parliament has not voted to uphold a suspension given by the independnet House of Commons’ Standards Commissioner, after the government and backbench Tory MPs teamed up to get Paterson off the hook.

The move has been described by Gavin Barwell, former Theresa May chief of staff and ex-Tory MP, as one that will do “real damage to reputation of parliament”.

Labour MPs have lined up to decry the government’s manouevres as “grubby” and “shameful”.

Parliamentary commissioner for standards Kathryn Stone ruled last month that Paterson broke lobbying rules during his work for clinical diagnostics firm Randox and manufacturer Lynn’s Country Foods.

He was paid £100,000 a year by the two firms.

Paterson contacted the Food Standards Agency, a regulator, on behalf of these firms at least 10 times and did not declare his lobbying activities, according to Stone.

Westminster’s Standards Committee said Paterson’s “actions were an egregious case of paid advocacy, that he repeatedly used his privileged position to benefit two companies for whom he was a paid consultant, and that this has brought the House into disrepute”.

Paterson, a former shadow cabinet minister, claims he only contacted the Food Standards Agency to warn them about potentially harmful products and that Stone’s investigation was biased.

MPs were supposed to vote to confirm the suspension today, usually a foregone conclusion, however veteran Tory MP Andrea Leadsom instead attached an amendment that would veto the suspension and re-open the case.

This was approved by 250 votes to 232.

A further motion was also passed by the house, which will see the standards process dismantled and a new committee made with a majority of Tory MPs.

Labour has said the new committee will see the Conservatives “marking their own homework”.

More to follow