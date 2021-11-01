More than 400k firms stuck in business rates appeals system

More than 400,000 businesses are stuck in the business rates appeals system, with bosses frustrated at the lack of progress.

Since April 1 2020, some 446,620 checks – the first stage of the appeals process in the check, challenge, appeal journey – were registered by bosses against their business rates bills.

Nearly three quarters of the total 605,530 appeals registered since the 2017 Rating List began – four and a half years ago – were registered in the last 18 months.

These figures highlight the devastation and disruption endured by businesses during the pandemic, according to real estate firm Colliers.

After businesses rushed to appeal for reduced bills under existing “material change of circumstance” (MCC) rules, the government ruled this out for bosses. It said it would introduce a £1.5bn relief fund to help impacted firms.

However, the related legislation has still not passed through Parliament to become law and none of the fund has been dished out to firms.

Hundreds of thousands of firms have been left in a “no man’s land” despite paying full rate bills during the pandemic, according to John Webber, head of business rates at Colliers.

Webber added: “The Chancellor was very silent on the matter of the compensation to businesses who had lodged Covid-19 MMC appeals, when he discussed business rates in the Budget recently.”

The ratings industry and businesses have been left “very much in the dark” over how to apply to receive the relief fund.

“The Government ripped up the rule book retrospectively and those hundreds of thousands of businesses who had gone to the trouble of registering through the tortuous CCA appeals system in good faith, have found the goal posts moved before their very eyes,” Webber added.

The latest figures also show the slow pace through the appeals system. Out of 112,260 Challenges – the second stage in the process – to the list to date, there are still 63,780 outstanding, more than four years since the ratings list.

What’s more, this is just 20 fewer than the 63,800 figure from three months ago.