Moderna shares plummet as biotech cuts Covid jab sales forecast by up to $5bn

Moderna has slashed the sales forecast for its Covid-19 vaccine this year by up to $5bn, blaming “teething problems” as it scrambled to meet unprecedented global demand.

The US biotech said it now expects sales of between $15bn and $18bn, down from its August estimate of $20bn, and below analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.8bn.

It also downgraded its delivery estimates to between 700m to 800m doses of its “Spikevac” Covid jab, from earlier estimates of 800m to 1bn.

The lacklustre forecast stands in stark contrast with Pfizer’s update earlier this week, which saw the US rival pitch its sales at $36bn for this year – an upgrade on its previous guidance.

Moderna’s disappointing update sent its shares tumbling by as much as 19 per cent on Thursday morning.

“Key variables impacting output include longer delivery lead times for international shipments and exports that may shift deliveries to early 2022, temporary impact from expansion of fill/finish capacity and ramp up of product release to market,” Moderna said in a statement.

But CEO Stephane Bancel was optimistic about these issues and told an analysts call: “We really believe we can fix those short-term supply issues …. those are what I would qualify as teething problems of scaling up so fast.”

He added that the company is hiring more staff at its manufacturing facilities and ramping up investment in its production line, to increase the number of doses it can send out each week.

Currently, the Covid vaccine is the only commercial product the drugmaker has on the market, which has seen the company rapidly expand over the last 18 months since it was developed.

But it has faced challenges since the vaccine was approved for use by major countries, unable to keep up with the demand for its product at its manufacturing facilities.

It has also come up against logistical problems shipping the vaccines due to their requirement – like Pfizer’s – to be stored at cold temperatures.

This has posed a particular challenge in poorer countries that lack the correct storage facilities, and where Moderna prioritised vaccine deliveries through the global equitable distribution scheme Covax.

The company said these rollout efforts would also impact its revenues, owing to the lower price per dose.

As well as the downbeat forecast, Moderna missed analysts’ expectations for the third quarter, and reported revenue of $5bn and diluted earnings per share of $7.70.