Ministers to crack down on 'incredibly dangerous' motorway protests

Ministers have pledged tougher action on demonstrators who block motorways.

Home secretary Priti Patel is expected to outline plans for longer sentences and fresh powers for police to seize demonstrators’ equipment, at the Conservative party conference this week.

It comes as the climate group Insulate Britain has blocked the M1, M4 and M25 in protests over the last three weeks. Hundreds of activists have already been arrested.

The Government has taken out an injunction against climate activists which bans activities that obstruct traffic and access to motorways and major A Roads in and around London.

Activists are now also banned from causing damage to the road surface and infrastructure and gluing themselves to the road or leaving their vehicles.

Demonstrators could face prison time or unlimited fines, although they have been undeterred by previous injunctions.

‘Self defeating, disruptive and incredibly dangerous’

The National Highways agency has now taken out three court orders in a bid to stop activists blocking major roads in south-east England.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said the activists’ behaviour was “self-defeating, disruptive and incredibly dangerous”.

“Activists are being tracked down and served court papers and will now face justice. We will take the strongest action against anyone else who decides to take part in this ridiculous and irresponsible action,” the minister added.

Home secretary Patel said the government would not stand for “guerrilla tactics that obstruct people going about their day-to-day business”

The government is looking at introducing new powers in amendments to thePolice, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Obstructing a highway could be made punishable by an unlimited fine, six months imprisonment, or both – a tougher punishment than the current maximum £1,000 fine.