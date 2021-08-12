MPs pile pressure on Javid to speed up CMA investigation into 'exploitative' PCR test pricing

Sajid Javid’s fellow Tory MPs have urged him to expedite the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation into the price of PCR tests as holidaymakers face ‘excessive’ costs during the August high season.

The UK’s competition watchdog told the health secretary it would report on its investigation into pricing “within the next month” – but this is far too slow, according to transport committee chairman Huw Merriman.

“We simply cannot wait a month to fix this inflated and broken market,” he said.

“International comparisons clearly demonstrate that consumers are paying over the odds for PCR testing in the UK. The government needs to immediately intervene.

“Better still, ministers could drop blanket PCR tests and move to cheaper, but equally reliable, lateral flow tests with only the small minority of positive cases requiring a more expensive PCR test.”

£40 cap

Joining the call for fast action on inflated PCR test prices during peak summer holiday season, Tory MP Henry Smith, chairman of the future of aviation all-party parliamentary group, said private Covid tests should be capped at £40.

Writing in the Telegraph, Smith said: “Every single traveller, including fully vaccinated arrivals from green countries with vanishingly low rates of Covid, are being treated as potential vectors of some dangerous new variant, and must pay through the nose for a battery of tests that on average still cost around £100 per traveller.”



“Government needs to build on recent progress with vaccination exemptions from quarantine by eliminating testing requirements from low-risk countries, and by capping the price of PCR tests to something like £40 – if and where they are still needed.”

It comes after the health secretary wrote to the CMA at the weekend asking the watchdog to carry out a “rapid high-level” investigation into the pricing of PCR tests for UK holidaymakers, to “stamp out any exploitative behaviour in this market”.

Javid had asked for an immediate review of prices, rather than the watchdog’s standard longer competition reviews – but the CMA wrote back to the health secretary saying it would report on its findings “within a month”.

‘Unfair’ prices

In his letter to CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli, Javid wrote: “I know that for too many people the cost of PCR testing can act as a barrier, especially for families who want to travel together.

“We have all experienced enormous disruption to our lives over this pandemic but it is not right if some families experience yet further disruption unnecessarily because of potentially unfair practices in the market for private travel tests.”

Most private PCR tests are priced around £75, but some providers have capitalised on increased demand by charging hundreds of pounds as Brits rush to book last minute summer holidays.

In a City AM analysis of the government’s official list of test providers last week, a quick scroll on the government website suggested that many two-swab packages for tests on day two and eight are available for £20, as providers are listed in order of lowest to highest price.

But the highest price listed on the gov.uk website on Wednesday was £399 – which equates to around £1600 for a family of four travelling during the school holidays.

A separate investigation by the consultancy Fideres also found that the cheapest travel test providers at the top of the government’s list have the biggest gap between advertised and actual prices, and that many of the providers listed don’t have any tests available due to high demand.

False advertising

Of the top 50 Covid travel test providers listed on the government website, the average price disparity was £60, with some companies charging as much as seven times more the advertised price, the research found.

Fideres also found that of the top cheapest listed PCR test providers, two thirds had no availability for tests during the summer holiday period, forcing consumers to pay more for others.

Lack of accreditation

But even if prices are reviewed, there is a slim chance that travellers will obtain a test from a fully accredited provider.

UKAS, the body in charge of assessing private test providers for travellers, told City A.M. that it has fully accredited only around 25 of the 420 providers on the government’s list – representing around 6 per cent.