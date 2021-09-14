Michael Gove's racist and sexist comments exposed by leaked recordings

Senior conservative politician, Michael Gove, made racist, sexist and classist comments during university debates, leaked recordings have revealed.

In shocking audio clips, Gove can be heard using a racist slur and praising the effect of the British empire on its subjects, saying it “took fettered foreigners and turned them into gentlemen.”

Michael Gove calls colonised people 'fuzzie-wuzzies' in resurfaced speech



Listen to the full recording here: https://t.co/gF0sVkvjqp pic.twitter.com/JyDrt2zOK3 — The Independent (@Independent) September 13, 2021 Michael Gove used racist slurs and made comments in praise of empire during a Cambridge Union debate.

In the leaked clips, which date back to debates held in 1987 and 1993 were made while Gove was a student at Oxford University and after he became a journalist.

In comments shared by The Independent Gove could be heard making a string of sexual jokes about the future Conservative minister Lucy Frazer.

During a debate entitled “This House prefers a woman on Top” Gove said Frazer was “actually capable of tempting me into bed with her” and implied she had engaged in group sex with the college rugby team.

He then said she had done “remarkably well” to come from “the back streets of the slums of Leeds”.

This might be the first time I've ever heard Michael Gove speak with genuine conviction. pic.twitter.com/4tyuNmpSwz — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) September 13, 2021

A young Gove also praised Margaret Thatcher’s pragmatic attitude to the North of England. He said, “we are, at last, experiencing a new empire: an empire where the happy south stamps over the cruel, dirty, toothless face of the northerner.”

In further comments Gove called Prince Charles a “dull, wet, drippy adulterer,” accused former Conservative minister Sir Leon Brittan of being a paedophile and made homophobic comments.

In light of the comments, Liberal Democrat MP, Wendy Chamberlain, has called on Michael Gove to resign.

She said, “The prime minister should consider whether this is the type of person that deserves to be sat around the cabinet table.

“However, given Boris Johnson’s own history of disgraceful remarks, I expect this will be another shameful issue he lets go unchallenged,” she added.

Read more: Michael Gove spotted raving away with punters at Aberdeen nightclub