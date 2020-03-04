Metro Bank faces more strife as new executive asked to leave

Metro Bank has been plunged into further turmoil after its incoming chief risk officer left the company just two weeks after arriving.

Grahame McGirr – formerly of Northern Rock, Barclays and the Co-operative Bank – joined the beleaguered bank to take up the position of interim chief risk officer on 1 March.

Read more: Goldman Sachs builds up 8.5 per cent voting rights in Metro Bank

However, Sky News reports that McGirr lasted just two weeks at the company and was asked to leave on 24 February before taking up the role formally.

It comes as the bank is being investigated by regulators over a £900m accounting irregularity, which forced founder and chairman Vernon Hill to leave the company in October.

McGirr came to Metro Bank to replace Aileen Gillan and was in the middle of a transition period, before entering into the new role.

A Sky News spokesperson told City A.M. that McGirr was asked to leave “he wasn’t the right fit” and “because sometimes things don’t work out”.

They added: “The bank has asked Aileen Gillan, chief risk officer, to remain in role until the end of March, while it recruits a new interim.”

Metro Bank has been a revolving door for top staff since the company’s accounting scandal, with Dan Frumkin brought in as temporary chief executive to replace Craig Donaldson.

It was announced last month that Frumkin would take the job permanently.

A permanent replacement has not yet been named for Hill, with Sir Michael Snyder currently acting as temporary chairman.

Read more: Metro Bank shares plumb new depths after challenger bank swings to £131m loss

The bank reported a £131m pre-tax loss in 2019, leading its stock price to momentarily drop to an all-time low of 155p.

Shares in the bank have plummeted by 85 per cent since last year.